A man in Harris, Saskatchewan, who is believed to be involved in a potential marijuana grow-op, has been charged.

RCMP arrested the 59-year-old man on Tuesday at a home in Harris, where officers found several living marijuana plants and dried cannabis.

The man is facing four drug-related charges and five firearm-related charges.

The 59-year-old has been charged with two counts of production of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession a controlled substance.

He has also been charged with two counts of carless storage of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The man is expected to make his first court appearance in Rosetown Provincial Court on May 24.