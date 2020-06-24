SASKATOON -- Travis McCallum, 33, of Pelican Narrows, has been charged for an attempted murder in the community, RCMP say.

On Monday evening, RCMP received the report of an assault in progress on the 3000 block of Custer Road, according to a news release.

Officers found a 27-year-old man at the home with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital in Saskatoon.

Officers received information that McCallum was responsible. He was located and arrested immediately, police say.