RCMP arrest 21-year-old man in connection to Red Earth Cree Nation stabbing death
CTV Saskatoon Staff Published Sunday, August 23, 2020 5:26PM CST Last Updated Monday, August 24, 2020 4:32AM CST
Saskatchewan RCMP search for Richard Flett, 21, who has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a stabbing in Red Earth Cree Nation on Aug. 21 (Submitted by RCMP)
SASKATOON -- Carrot River RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Snit South have located a 21-year-old man charged with second-degree murder.
Earlier Sunday police issued a warrant for Richard Flett's arrest after the stabbing and death of a man in Red Earth Cree Nation.
RCMP say Flett has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 24-year-old Brett McKay.