SASKATOON -- Carrot River RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Snit South have located a 21-year-old man charged with second-degree murder.

Earlier Sunday police issued a warrant for Richard Flett's arrest after the stabbing and death of a man in Red Earth Cree Nation.

RCMP say Flett has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 24-year-old Brett McKay.