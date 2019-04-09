

CTV Saskatoon





Single-game tickets for the inaugural Saskatchewan Rattlers season are now on sale, the team says.

Tickets start at $22 for seats in the lower bowl at SaskTel Centre and can be purchased by calling the Rattlers office, visiting the team’s website, or through the SaskTel Centre box office.

The Rattlers are part of the newly formed Canadian Elite Basketball League and will play 10 home games starting with their season opener on May 9 at 7 p.m. against the Niagara River Lions.