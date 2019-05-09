Anticipation, excitement and maybe even some curiosity glowed through Sasktel Centre during the debut for the Saskatchewan Rattlers in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

And at the final buzzer, one thing was clear: both teams delivered a high scoring, entertaining, see-saw battle on the court that came down to the final seconds.

The Rattlers took on the Niagara River Lions in their opening game of their schedule. And from the tip-off, both squads showed some offensive prowess, and weren’t afraid to go vertical for a few dunks.

The River Lions and Rattlers exchanged leads throughout the game. But with 30 seconds left, the River Lions lead 99-97. That’s when the Rattlers Marlon Johnson drove through the paint for a layup but couldn’t get it to go.

But the Rattlers managed to force a turnover with less than 20 seconds left. Bruce Massey got ahold of the ball on the floor, and frantically searched for an open man. He eventually found Marlon Johnson who flipped the ball to Alex Campbell who missed a buzzer beater.

Despite the 99-97 loss, fans we’re excited to see a hard fought game and offered a standing ovation when former Huskie Michael Linklater got into the game in the second half.

The Rattlers will have two days off before playing their first road game of the season against Guelph on Saturday.