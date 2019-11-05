SASKATOON -- After leading the Saskatchewan Rattlers to the inaugural Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship, general manager and head coach Greg Jockims is moving to a basketball advisor role within the organization.

“It was an extremely difficult decision to make, however I want to be able to spend more time with my family and focus on my teaching career in addition to new business endeavours," Jockims said in a news release.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about the Rattlers organization and the CEBL. I look forward to seeing what the team can do in their second season. I am keen to continue to assist the organization in any way that I can.”

Jockims joined the Rattlers after coaching the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s basketball team from 1998 to 2011, taking them to seven straight playoff appearances, which included Central Division regular season

titles in 2005 and 2006, as well as a Central Division Championship in 2006 and a Canada West Championship and a CIS National Championship in 2010.

"Winning the inaugural championship is no small feat and we thank Greg for guiding us throughout the season," Saskatchewan president and chief operating officer Lee Genier said in the release.

"Although we are losing a great coach, we look forward to success through Greg’s new role and the next chapter in Rattlers history. With a new coach, we have every reason to be optimistic for the 2020 season.”

The Rattlers plan to honour Jockims at a game this season and expect to announce new leadership in the near future.