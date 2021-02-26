SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Rattlers plan to hit the hardwood for the upcoming season in June.

The team announced it’s schedule, which kicks offJune 7th with the home opener against the Edmonton Stingers. The Rattlers will play 14 games, 6 less than the standard 20 game schedule the league had their first season.

“The health and safety of fans, players, officials, and staff is our top priority, and we want to maximize the odds of having fans in the stands for as many games as possible this summer,” said Brad Kraft, Vice President of the Saskatchewan Rattlers, in a news release. “It is our hope that by summer our province will be better positioned in the fight against COVID-19 and restrictions around public gatherings and events may allow for some number of fans to attend games - even if they must be socially distanced within our arena. We know how much the people of Saskatchewan love their sports teams and live events and we cannot wait to have fans back inside the SaskTel Centre. 2021 promises to be another strong year for the CEBL as the talent and entertainment in our league keeps growing at an exponential rate.”

In a news release, the Rattlers said they've come up with an innovative approach considering the uncertainty around restrictions, as well as fans' comfort level to attend games.

“All season tickets, season ticket deposits and flex packs that have been purchased for 2021 are automatically being moved forward into 2022 and applied toward next season’s ticket packages.If fans will be allowed into SaskTel Centre, those ticketholders may choose to draw tickets from their 2022 package to use for any games they wish to attend in 2021.”

The team says there will not be any obligation to use tickets in 2021, and any unused tickets will be rolled over into season ticket packages for 2022.

Additional ticket information will be available closer to the season when there is more clarity on the gathering rules from health officials and the government.

Saskatchewan Rattlers – 2021 Schedule

Monday, June 7 Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Edmonton Stingers 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 13 Saskatchewan Rattlers @ Fraser Valley Bandits 2:30 PM

Thursday, June 24 Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Fraser Valley Bandits 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 26 Saskatchewan Rattlers @ Fraser Valley Bandits 5:00 PM

Monday, June 28 Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Hamilton Honey Badgers 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 4 Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Niagara River Lions 2:00 PM

Thursday, July 8 Saskatchewan Rattlers @ Edmonton Stingers 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 10 Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Edmonton Stingers 2:00 PM

Friday, July 16 Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Guelph Nighthawks 7:00 PM

Tuesday, July 20 Saskatchewan Rattlers @ Niagara River Lions 5:00 PM

Thursday, July 22 Saskatchewan Rattlers @ Guelph Nighthawks 5:00 PM

Monday, July 26 Saskatchewan Rattlers @ Ottawa BlackJacks 5:00 PM

Monday, August 2 Saskatchewan Rattlers @ Edmonton Stingers 7:00 PM

Sunday, August 8 Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Fraser Valley Bandits 2:00 PM