Rare footage: Sask. star Hayley Wickenheiser raised the profile of women in hockey

She was born in small town Saskatchewan, but Hayley Wickenheiser did big things for the sport of hockey.

We went into our archives to find footage of Wickenheiser helping Canada win a gold medal at the Women’s World Hockey Championship in 1997.

Wickenheiser, born in Shaunavon, did not take long to make her mark in the hockey world.

She joined team Canada in 1994 at the young age of 15. From there, she helped the sport reach new heights.

Wickenheiser would go on to compete in four Olympic games and nine world championships, winning 11 gold medals for Canada.

She attended a Philadelphia Flyers rookie camp in 1998, and would eventually play in men’s leagues in Europe in the early 2000s.

In 2003, while playing in a men’s division in Finland, she became the first woman to score a goal in a men’s pro league.

Wickenheiser retired from competitive hockey in 2017, but her work both on and off the ice has left a lasting legacy on the sport in Canada and beyond.

She has been inducted into the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame in the player category.