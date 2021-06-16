SASKATOON -- The Ministry of Highways closed the old Highway 35 bridge in Nipawin on Wednesday due to rapidly deteriorating conditions.

“Built in 1931, this bridge was always due to close following the construction of a replacement bridge on Highway 55 in 1974, just over five kilometres away,” the ministry said in a news release.

“We understand this will have impacts on the community and apologize that this must be done with short notice.”