SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) says planning is underway for administering rapid COVID-19 tests in schools.

“Saskatoon Public Schools is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and other local school divisions to determine standard practices for rapid testing,” said Veronica Baker, manager, communications and marketing.

“These practices would include the use of trained external personnel to conduct testing, obtaining informed consent from parents/guardians, privacy considerations regarding personal health information, and processes to follow if a student or staff member tests positive.”

On Saturday, Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Patrick Maze urged school divisions to start using the tests.

“We need some sort of a plan, right now having them sitting and collecting dust is actually embarrassing for our province.”

Baker said with the help of the SHA a rapid-testing pilot was conducted at one school, administered by SHA staff to check the school division’s processes around rapid testing.

Derrick Kunz with Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said a similar pilot was held a week ago with the help of SHA staff, but SHA staff would not administer tests moving forward.

Terry Lazarou, supervisor of communications for Regina Public Schools, said all schools in Regina have moved to online learning.

In an email Monday the Ministry of health said it was in the process of identifying third party providers to use “point of care tests in school and other locations around the province.”

The provincial government said in a news release last week the tests can be administered by "laypeople" who have completed a training program through the Saskatchewan Health Authority lab.

The Ministry of Health said the SHA expects an on-demand online module will be available by April 5.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in high schools, students might be able to test themselves if they take the training video. Parents could also become qualified if they take the training.

The government added schools will work with their local medical health officers to determine when testing is appropriate.