A baby bison was in a hole lot of trouble last month.

The calf got stuck in a badger hole on a farm near Meota, Sask., about 40 kilometers north of Battleford.

Rancher Derrick Schaefer said he found the baby bison after noticing the calf’s mom away from the heard.

“Its calf was really wedged in a badger hole and I almost had to grab a shovel to get it out,” Shaefer wrote on twitter.

Since posting the photos on Twitter, farmers in Western Canada have shared similar photos and experiences of calves falling into badger holes.