Rally for Ukraine held in Prince Albert

PRINCE ALBERT -

A large crowd gathered outside city hall in Prince Albert to support peace in Ukraine and an end to the invasion by Russia.

“It was nice to see people from all backgrounds join the Ukrainian (community), including our First Nations,” said rally organizer Taras Kachkowski. He’s also a member of the Veselka Ukrainian Cultural and Heritage Club and the Saskatchewan Provincial Council of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

Elected officials from the city, province, First Nations leaders and clergy spoke at the rally. Many brought signs and flags, some wore pieces of Ukrainian clothing or blue and yellow ribbon on their jackets. The crowd sang O Canada and members of the Ukrainian community sang the Ukrainian anthem in the Ukrainian language.

MLA Joe Hargrave told the crowd the Government of Saskatchewan condemns the war to the “fullest degree” and the province will continue to support sanctions.

Among the participants was Lusi Wells who grew up in the western part of Ukraine. She came to Canada over 15 years ago through an exchange program and later married and settled in Prince Albert.

She says her parents in Ukraine are “very stressed” and coming to Canada is not an option.

“They’re physically not well. There’s no transportation, they don’t want to leave home because it’s home,” said Wells.

She says peace is the only solution, as millions of Ukrainian citizens are facing the same dilemma and are in danger.

Her sister and brother in-law moved in with her parents to take care of them during this time. Wells says so far, the grocery stores and pharmacies are still open.

“It has to be resolved peacefully or my kids will never see their grandparents again. I can’t have any other thoughts in my mind,” said Wells.

She called her elected leaders at all levels to ask them to do what they can to stop the war on Ukraine and she encourages others to do the same.“If you feel you can’t do nothing, yes you can pick up the phone and call politicians from any level, write them a letter and ask them for help,” she said.

A prayer meeting is scheduled for Fri. Mar. 4 at 7:30 pm in Plaza 88 to pray for peace in Ukraine. The service will include a free-will offering that will be donated to charities helping Ukrainians.

Kachkowski says members of the Prince Albert Ukrainian community will be collecting donations to help the people of Ukraine in the days to come.