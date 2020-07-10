SASKATOON -- Just fewer than 50 people gathered outside City Hall Thursday afternoon to stand up against police brutality. The “Stand Against Brutality” rally was organized by the Saskatoon Coordination Committee Against Police Violence.

Some participants held up signs calling for justice for Evan Penner, an Indigenous man who is at the centre of a video that has raised questions about police use of force.

Penner was arrested in the Broadway area Saturday after the Saskatoon Police Service received reports of a suspicious person in the area. His mother Sherri was in attendance at the rally.

Attendees kneeled during a moment of silence. There were also a handful of speakers who shared their personal experiences.