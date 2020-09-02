Advertisement
Rain rolls into the region, to couple with another day of strong winds: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 8:25AM CST
SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is driving across the south-central track of the Province, carrying moisture for most of Saskatchewan.
In Saskatoon we can expect 5-10mm of rainfall with the threat of thunderstorm activity late in the afternoon.
Winds from the northwest around 40km/h should develop, with gusts up to 60km/h.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
· Today – T-Storms / Wind.
· High: 16
· Evening: 15
· 9pm: 11
· Thursday – Partly Cloudy.
· Morning Low: 5
· Afternoon High: 20
· Friday – Partly Cloudy.
· Morning Low: 6
· Afternoon High: 22