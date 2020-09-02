SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is driving across the south-central track of the Province, carrying moisture for most of Saskatchewan.

In Saskatoon we can expect 5-10mm of rainfall with the threat of thunderstorm activity late in the afternoon.

Winds from the northwest around 40km/h should develop, with gusts up to 60km/h.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – T-Storms / Wind.

· High: 16

· Evening: 15

· 9pm: 11

· Thursday – Partly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: 5

· Afternoon High: 20

· Friday – Partly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: 6

· Afternoon High: 22