Rain delays Elk Ridge competition

Day one of The 2022 Elk Ridge Open is underway but a lightning storm delayed competition.

At the third event in the PGA CANADA TOUR, about half of the 156-player field was able to finish their rounds before the rain delay.

Yorkton’s Kade Johnson was stopped with a little less than six holes to go, but he says the course is playing well.

“Considering the rain we had and the late start we had in the season up here in the north, it was impressive that they got this course in the shape that it is,” he said, shooting +1 after 12 holes.

Ancaster Ontario’s Michael Blair was tied for the lead at 5-under-par, but he was not ready to claim a victory yet.

“Season’s been going alright. I started strong in Victoria leading after the first round there too,” he said during the storm delay. “I don’t really put much stock into it, it’s a marathon not a sprint.”

The cool temperature was a welcome change for Kingston’s Noah Steele, who recently returned from an 11-event tour in South America.

“Definitely a little cooler, a little less humid,” he said. “My last week in Colombia was pretty warm. So, this is a breath of fresh air. Hopefully, it can hold off for the majority of us.”

The ownership group, Routes2SK made admission free for spectators, something managing partner Ryan Danberg hopes will help draw big crowds this weekend.

“We want as many people to come out and watch this event so admission is free,” Danberg said. “We’re looking forward to hosting a large part of Saskatchewan’s golfing community on the weekend.”

The tournament winner will go home with $36,000 on Sunday, and 500 points in the Fortinet Cup standings.