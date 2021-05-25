Advertisement
Rain continues during this short work week: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021 11:02AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- Producers got that much-needed rain and then some this long weekend, and it looks to continue during this short work week.
We’re expecting light rain Tuesday, before things clear up Wednesday and Thursday, with plenty of sunshine. Friday and Saturday could see more rain fall in Saskatoon and area.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Light Rain
High: 7
Evening: -1
Wednesday - Sunny
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 11
Thursday - Sunny
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 16