He was selected as the CHL Player of the Week, the WHL Rookie of the Month, and is largely responsible for helping the Prince Albert Raiders eliminate Edmonton in the last round.

Aliaksei Protas scored back-to-back hat tricks in the last two games against the Oil Kings - a feat last accomplished in the WHL 23 years ago.

“I am so happy about that,” Protas told CTV News. “I was surprised, but I am just trying to work hard and help my team to win.”

Protas leads the WHL in playoff goals with 11 in 16 games, matching his regular season tally of 11 goals in 61 games.

“He doesn’t produce every night but when he does, it’s big for the team.” Raiders forward Brett Leason said.

The big Belarussian is in his first season of hockey in North America. The Raiders took him 26th overall in the 2018 CHL import draft.

Head coach Marc Habscheid says Protas has great potential.

“He’s still finding his legs. He’s still growing, so his skating will come. But he’s smart, he’s good with the puck, [and] he’s got a great shot as you saw.”

The Raiders are ramping up for the WHL final with Vancouver and Protas hopes his hot streak continues.

“We are looking forward to play [at the WHL final]. We will bring our best and try to win.” Protas said.

The Raiders take on the Vancouver Giants Friday at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.