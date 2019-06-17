

CTV Saskatoon





The University of Saskatchewan will have new housing for queer students this fall.

In the past, queer students might not have been sure they would be accepted by their roommates, “so this is one way to give them a space that they feel safe in,” said Simonne Horwitz, co-chair of Provost’s Advisory Committee on Gender and Sexual Diversity.

It is important that queer students have the option of living with other queer students in an environment where they can support each other, she said.

The school has also added training for students and staff, teaching them how to build inclusive communities.

Housing applications have multiple gender categories and there is now a personalized process where students are housed according to their identified gender.