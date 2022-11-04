'Put it to good use': Sask. residents encouraged to donate their $500 cheque

An initiative has been launched encouraging Saskatchewan residents to donate their $500 affordability cheques to non-profit organizations.

After the province recorded $2 billion in unanticipated revenue it was announced residents would receive $500 affordability cheques.

Co-founder of The 500 Club, Nicole Berg, came up with the idea by thinking of what she would do with the $500.

“It's not going directly to bills, directly to groceries. I realized that for a lot of people it would be. Not a lot of people are living in an abundance,” said Nicole Berg.

All Saskatchewan residents who are 18 or older as of Dec. 31, 2022, who have filed a tax return in Saskatchewan for the 2021 tax year will receive a cheque, the province said.

Berg is inviting people to record their pledge at https://the500club.ca/ and “to spread awareness of the campaign via word of mouth and social media.”

She will be donating her money to a cat rescue since she can afford it. She wants people “who are financially able” to do the same.

“Let's all put it to good use, and for some people that's paying a bill, that's keeping the heat on, buying groceries for their kids, and that's the best use they can put to it.”

So far, the Club has received pledges from enough people to raise $4,000, its goal is to hit $1,000,000.

The 500 club is open to people who can also make partial donations.