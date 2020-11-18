SASKATOON -- Temperatures should crest just above zero today, as we see a localized low pressure system move far enough north to sweep its leading warm front past us.

Enjoy the weather while it lasts, as the trailing cold front isn’t far behind. On top of that, another system is set to slide off the eastern slopes of the Rockies overnight, bringing us snowfall as early as tomorrow morning. With that, we see a return to below-seasonal temperatures.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy.

High: 1

Evening: -3

Thursday – Snow Showers

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -8

Friday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -12