Puppy rescued from well by Sask. fire crews up for adoption

A puppy rescued by Buckland Fire and Rescue is now up for adoption.

The Siberian Husky mix has been named Asher and is about nine weeks old.

Crews were called out to the Wahpeton Dakota Nation with reports that someone was stuck in a well on September 23 and ended up saving the black and white puppy.

“I guess what happened was when she noticed the puppy down there. She went down to get it and then she got stuck,” Fire Chief Garry Schrader told CTV News at the time.

Schrader said the woman was already rescued from the well by the time crews arrived, but the puppy was still in the well.

“My guys were looking in there and they saw the puppy down in the well and are definitely puppy lovers. We spent over an hour [trying] to get it out.”

He said the well was about 15-20 feet deep.

“We rigged up a bunch of stuff and worked on it and finally got it into a bag and looped a rope around it and got it up.”

Size Small Dog Rescue Inc. in Saskatoon has posted an adoption notice, calling Asher a “happy-go-lucky boy” who would fit well in a home with other animals and kids.