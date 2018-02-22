

CTV Saskatoon





Some farmers in the province are calling on the federal government to take action to clear up a grain backlog.

Saskatchewan Pulse Growers are calling for amendments to Bill C-49, which regulates railways and how railways move grain.

The group claims CN has supplied only 66 per cent of hopper cars ordered by grain shippers on time this year, and states the rail company has provided less than 50 per cent of rail car orders over the last four weeks.

Ottawa introduced legislation a few years ago, during another grain backlog, to make sure certain crops were moved more efficiently.

The pulse organization is also asking the federal government to add soybeans and chickpeas to that group of crops.