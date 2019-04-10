

The Canadian Press





Saskatchewan's privacy commissioner says he feels vindicated after a court decision involving a doctor who inappropriately viewed the health records of Humboldt Broncos team members in a deadly bus crash.

In February, commissioner Ronald Kruzeniski determined eight people, mostly doctors, had snooped on the electronic health files of 10 people.

He detailed the breaches in several reports online.

Dr. Crombie Stebner, who looked at the files of three patients, took the privacy commissioner to court to prevent him from identifying her in his reports.

Her lawyers won an injunction requiring Kruzeniski to remove the reports from his website, and a publication ban prevented media from reporting that information.

In his decision released in late March, Justice Richard Danyliuk lifted both the injunction and publication ban, and said Kruzeniski did nothing wrong.