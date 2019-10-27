SASKATOON -- Prairie Fire Alpacas hosted an open house to allow the public to get a glimpse into the life of an Alpaca farmer.

Guests could enter the pens to feed or pet the fuzzy, four-legged animals, or they could step into the store that offers all sorts of alpaca related products such as hats, gloves, and socks.

“People come out, get to see the Alpacas, pet the babies, everybody loves that.” Karen Pashovitz, one of the Alpaca farmers and store manager.

According to Pashovitz, Alpaca’s produce what is known as a “luxury fibre”, providing a super soft, and fairly rare material to work with. Grey Alpaca fleece is the rarest of all the colours according to Prairie Fire.

The open house is an annual event the farm hosts and they said they were happy to see the turn out this year despite the colder weather to start the day.