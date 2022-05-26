Psychological assessment completed for 13-year-old Sask. boy accused of killing woman

PRINCE ALBERT -

A psychological assessment for a 13-year-old accused of first-degree murder has been completed.

The youth is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman in Choiceland on Sept. 27, 2021.

The body of a 37-year-old woman was found in the early morning hours at a home in the community.

The youth can not be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The psychological assessment report was received by both the Crown and the defence on Wednesday.

The case was adjourned until June 22 to allow time for the Crown to review the report.

The youth remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court by video at that time.