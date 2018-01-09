The provincial government is spending $7.7 million on 30 crop research projects.

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart said Tuesday the projects will focus on farming issues in the province, such as:

- Research into developing canola varieties that are resistant to clubroot disease

- Increase faba beans in pet food and fish feed

- Reduce root rotting in pea and lentil crops

- Develop a resistance to fusarium head blight disease in durum wheat

The money comes from Saskatchewan’s Agriculture Development Fund, which is part of $26.8 million put aside for agriculture research in the provincial government’s recent budget.

“We’re very proud of our investments through ADF. They create future growth opportunities and help improve the bottom line for producers and food processors,” Stewart said.

In addition, the government is spending $6.25 million from the ADF to cover operating costs at the University of Saskatchewan’s Crop Development Centre for five years.