Legal teams for the provinces planning to fight the federally imposed carbon tax are set to meet in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

The attorney generals from Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick will be talking about a legal strategy for Saskatchewan's challenge of the tax. In May, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled the carbon tax is constitutional.

Ontario's highest court ruled in a split decision last month that the pricing system is constitutionally sound.

The Supreme Court will hear the Saskatchewan government's challenge on Dec. 5.