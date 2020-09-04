SASKATOON -- The province is set to release new details in its independent audit of Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford Friday afternoon, following months of issues with the building.

The $407 million hospital opened March 2019. Just months after opening, high copper and lead levels were detected in the hospital’s water.

In May 2019, the province announced the entire roof would have to be repaired because of water leakage issues.

In March 2020 the province said an issue with the sewage prompted a water advisory at the hospital.

During the water advisory, the province announced it hired an independent company to conduct an audit of the facility.