Saskatchewan’s government is delivering on a two-year-old promise to provide individualized funding for children with autism spectrum disorder.

The province’s latest budget, released Tuesday, is devoting $2.8 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year to the initiative, which will provide parents with $4,000 per child under the age of six with ASD

“It’s a start to building capacity and resources in our province to address the autism crisis that is in Saskatchewan right now,” Arden Fiala, president of the Saskatchewan Families for Effective Autism Treatment, said.

One in every 66 children in Canada is diagnosed with ASD, according to Carol Tebay, with Autism Services of Saskatoon.

She argues the $4,000 isn’t enough.

“That only works out to about $330 a month, which isn’t a lot of money when you consider the kind of intensive supports that some of these kids need,” Tebay said.

Mother Amanda Butz, whose five-year-old son has ASD, is worried the money is too little too late — her son turns six this year. She said she’s happy the government is recognizing the need, but would support extending the program’s age limit.

“It would have been helpful, but I mean, if the provincial government can look into extending that, that would be substantial,” Butz said.

The Ministry of Health’s total budget for 2018-19 is $5.36 billion.