

CTV Saskatoon





A male inmate on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre died Wednesday, the province says.

He was found unresponsive in his bunk and was pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from the corrections and policing ministry.

His next of kin have been notified.

The police are investigating this matter and the ministry will conduct an internal investigation, the release said.

The death is also being reviewed by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

A ministry spokesman is expected to speak to media this afternoon.