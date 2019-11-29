SASKATOON -- The Government of Saskatchewan is providing access to additional land to support Wanuskewin Heritage Park’s application to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“This parcel of land will serve the future Saskatoon Freeway, while lands not required for the infrastructure can support Wanuskewin Heritage Park and their conservation efforts,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said in a news release.

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding, the government is providing Wanuskewin with interim access to land acquired while planning is underway for the Saskatoon Freeway.

Once the land requirements for the freeway are determined, arrangements will be made to provide access to land not needed for the freeway on a long-term basis.

While there are no timelines for construction of the Saskatoon Freeway, the land was recently purchased by the government from a willing seller, the release said.

Functional planning for the project is underway which will help finalize the route within the corridor, prepare cost estimates, while engaging stakeholders.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park was placed on Canada’s tentative list for world heritage status in December 2018. If approved, the park would become the only site in Saskatchewan with UNESCO World Heritage status.