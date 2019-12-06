SASKATOON -- A conciliation board has been formed at the request of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation bargaining committee to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with the province.

The board includes Fay Humbert as the nominee from the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee, Janet Foord as the nominee for the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee and Arne Peltz, as the jointly nominated chair.

The conciliation board dates have been scheduled for late January and an additional tentative date has been set for mid-March 2020, according to a news release.

The province had previously made a three-year contract offer to Saskatchewan’s teachers that includes a $1,500 one-time payment per full-time teacher. The second and third years of the contract each include a two per cent salary increase.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is determined to have class size limits outlined in its upcoming collective agreement.

Teachers received a one per cent salary increase on Aug. 31, the last day of the previous agreement.