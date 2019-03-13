

CTV Saskatoon





Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday announced a new Innovation Challenge to find creative solutions in connecting would-be land users with rural private property owners to access land.

The Innovation Challenge stems from proposed changes to The Trespass to Property Act, which would require people to get permission from rural property owners to use their land for hunting, and other recreational activities, according to a news release from the province.

“We’re calling on our vibrant tech sector to bring ideas forward on how we can make it easier to ask for permission to access private land, and easier for property owners to respond to those requests,” Moe said in the release.

“Providing the public a tool to assist with receiving permission from rural property owners is important,” Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities President Ray Orb said in the release. “SARM hopes this initiative will assist in finding an innovative solution.”

The winner will receive funding of up to $10,000 and will work directly with SARM over the course of four months to develop a prototype of their technology.

The deadline for applications is April 30.