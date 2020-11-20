SASKATOON -- The union representing many frontline workers in Saskatchewan says a new phase of a temporary wage supplement for care staff provided by the provincial government is a "welcome first step" — but doesn't go far enough.

While the subsidy will benefit staff in settings that include long-term and personal care homes, as well as home care workers, the Saskatchewan branch of the Candian Union of Public Service Employees (CUPE) says many workers won't qualify.

"We are at a critical stage of a second wave in this pandemic. The government must urgently expand the wage supplement program to the many other caregivers and workers on the frontline facing increasing workload demands while caring for Saskatchewan’s most vulnerable during the pandemic," Judy Henley, president of CUPE Saskatchewan, said in a news release.

The wage supplemant program will provide an extra $400 a month for two months to eligible workers, regardless of income level.

However, the union says many workers in community-based group homes, staff who provide support for those living with disabilities, childcare workers, crisis and transition services workers, and others covered under a previous phase of the subsidy program have been omitted from its latest round.

“Far too many front-line workers are left facing this pandemic with low pay and far too little provincial government support, and the need to expand this program is now without delay," Henley said.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer announced the new phase of the Temporary Wage Supplement Program on Tuesday.

“As recently announced by Premier Moe, visitation to all long-term care facilities and personal care homes will be suspended, effective November 19, with the exception of compassionate reasons,” Harpauer said.

“We recognize the increased workload these new measures place on workers tirelessly caring for our seniors."

Full-time, part-time and casual workers can potentially benefit from the supplement, including anyone employed by an eligible facility or providing home care services, according to the province.