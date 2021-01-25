SASKATOON -- The province's first freestanding hospice opens its doors this week, marking a new era in end-of-life care.

The Hospice at Glengarda features 15 beds, and is funded through St. Paul's Hospital Foundation's Close to Home campaign.

With help from the community, the foundation raised 21 million dollars for the project. An additional 250 thousand dollars was donated by Orano Canada.

Lecina Hicke, CEO of St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation, says the goal of the hospice is to create a home away from home for patients and families facing end-of-life.

“A hospice represents a part of the continuum that was potentially missing, as a part of end-of-life care,” she explained. “That’s not to say a hospice will replace palliative care unit but it will complement it. Down the road, patients will go into palliative care, have their symptoms managed, and then go into hospice. Now what we have done is grow end of life care beds in our city from 13 at St. Paul's to 15, which means a great deal to our city.”

The Hospice at Glengarda is located on Hilliard Street East and Melrose Avenue, near Prairieland Park. It will accept its first admission later this week.