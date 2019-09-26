The province is trying to be more prepared when it comes to fighting forest fires in northern Saskatchewan.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan government unveiled renovations made to the hangar facility in La Ronge.

The hanger is about 40 per cent bigger, has a resurfaced floor and revamped training centre, according to a media release sent by the provincial government.

Inside, there’s some new equipment, including an overhead crane, foam sprinkler system and 60,000-gallon water tank.

The upgrades are part of the province’s $14 million project, over four years, aimed to enhance aerial firefighting in Saskatchewan.

The province also plans to spend $38 million to replace its piston engine tanker. The new firefighting plane is expected to join the fleet by the 2023 wildfire season.