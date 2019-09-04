Two new programs aimed at helping people with intellectual disabilities are expanding in Saskatoon.

Cosmopolitan Industries, an organization that’s supported people with intellectual disabilities since 1970, received $20,000 on Wednesday from the Government of Saskatchewan.

In a press release, Minister of Social Services Paul Merriman said the programs play a valuable role in providing inclusion support for people with disabilities.

“I want to applaud Cosmo Industries for being a part of creating an inclusive community right here in Saskatoon,” Merriman stated.

The funding will be used to expand Cosmo’s day program in Market Hall and support an additional 10 people entering the program.

An additional $120,000 has also been provided to cover startup costs for a new Cosmo day program on Acadia Drive, allowing 20 more people to join the programming.

“We want to make sure that people with disabilities are incorporated into the community and nothing says community more the market mall. This area has been here for a very long time,” said Sharlene Duqette, the Executive Director of Cosmopolitan Industries.

The province provides more than $8 million in annual funding to support Cosmopolitan’s day programs, as it supports the Saskatchewan disability strategy by offering access to support for individuals living with a disability.