The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for tighter government oversight around pipelines after reviewing reports released by the provincial privacy commissioner in regards to the 2016 Husky Energy oil spill.

The spill happened in July 2016 when 225,000 litres of diluted heavy oil spilled from a pipeline near Maidstone. In June, 2019 Husky was fined $3.8 million for the oil spill which ran into the North Saskatchewan River, forcing the cities of North Battleford, Prince Albert and Melfort to shut off water intakes for two months.

NDP leader Ryan Meili on Tuesday spoke to reporters in Saskatoon, calling on the Saskatchewan Party to hold companies operating in the province accountable and compliant to changes in industry and provincial regulations.

“There are a number of concerns around regulations that were put in place a good deal of time prior to the incident including pipelines crossing waterways, failure to change the pipeline despite actual changes in the angle they were taking, buckling and some geo-technical changes in that area,” Meili said. “All of these were ignored as well as the actual alarm that was ignored for over 20 hours.”

Meili believes the reason for all of these failures is because energy giants such as Husky Energy are left to regulate and police themselves.

“There’s a number of things that Husky did particularly wrong but those are in the context of a situation where they were left to make those decisions,” Meili said. “We’re leaving it in their hands, being the ones to determine if they follow the regulations. The province is the one that needs to make sure these are upheld because they are the ones that protect the public.”

Premier Scott Moe told reporters that Saskatchewan has some of the most rigorous environmental assessment regulations around pipelines.

“Pipelines need to be safe. Saskatchewan has participated in regulations ensuring that it is the case in our province, but we need to build more so we can expand our economy.”

Meili sides with Moe saying the safest way to transport oil is through pipelines, adding Saskatchewan needs to do better to ensure pipelines are safe and maintained, rather than leaving it to the companies to determine this.

“It’s not them, it’s the province who needs to own this,” Meili said.