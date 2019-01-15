The province is merging its wildfire and emergency management services with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to make it easier for people affected by wildfires, flooding, and other emergencies to get help.

Having all the services under one entity means communities can find all the information they need on one website or with one phone call, Executive Director of Wildfire Management Steve Roberts said.

“There’s less chance for confusion for folks when they are trying to get real information on the situation.”

Communities would previously call wildfire management asking about evacuations and road closures and his team wouldn’t have the answers, Roberts said.

The change should lead to fewer meetings between organizations as they will already be working together to make decisions and send out resources, he said.

The changes are scheduled to come into effect in 2020, as the 2019 wildfire plan is already in place.