The Ministry of Central Services has issued a Request for Proposals for the purchase of the former Saskatchewan Hospital property in North Battleford.

In addition to the main building, built in 1914, the property includes several support buildings, cottages, a greenhouse and a curling rink.

The exact amount of land included in this sale will not be known until the subdivision has been completed, the tender says. The cenotaph and cemeteries will not be included and will be subdivided from the land being sold.

Items deemed historically significant by the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport will be identified and removed before the sale, the tender says.

Asbestos may be present in some buildings, the tender says.

The deadline for proposals is Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.

The new 284-bed Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford officially opened in March.