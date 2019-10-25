An investigating is being launched into the water at Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford.

According to the province, recent testing indicates high copper and lead levels in the water.

The Ministry of Central Services presumes the issue is with the facility's water, as the City of North Battleford's water is clean.

An investigation is underway to try and fix the water issues. There is no immediate health risk and no health advisory has been issued.

The $400 million Saskatchewan Hospital is one of the newest hospitals in Saskatchewan.

The water issues come just months after the hospital faced water leakage problems and and the roof had to be replaced