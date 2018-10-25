

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan has announced approval for the Star-Orion South Diamond Mine Project under The Environmental Assessment Act.

The Star Diamond Corporation can now proceed with the next steps of the project, which will be located approximately 65 kilometres east of Prince Albert in the Fort à la Corne Forest, the province said in a news release.

“The Star-Orion South Diamond Mine is a major development with the potential to bring jobs to the area and diversify Saskatchewan’s economy,” Duncan said. “The Government of Saskatchewan has an obligation to ensure that developments undergo comprehensive assessment and proceed with appropriate environmental safeguards in place. I am confident this project has met these requirements and the conditions of approval will mitigate environmental and community impacts.”

The diamond mine is expected to employ 700 people during full operation, the province says.

The ministry conducted a thorough environmental assessment for the Star Diamond Mine project, including a detailed environmental impact statement, and carried out in-depth consultation prior to the decision to approve the project, the province says.

The Government of Saskatchewan also consulted with local First Nations and Métis communities and has developed accommodations that will address potential adverse impacts to Treaty rights and traditional uses.

These include:

preparing a fish habitat compensation plan and monitoring the quality of the air, surface water and groundwater for the life of the project;

involving James Smith Cree Nation in environmental monitoring programs for the project;

providing funding to James Smith Cree Nation to support community participation in a stewardship committee, a community harvest support program and community cultural programs;

providing funding for moose and elk population surveys;

entering into an agreement to provide training, jobs and business opportunities for

preparing an access management plan for the Fort à la Corne Forest to facilitate use and/or protection of preferred areas for carrying out Treaty and Aboriginal rights and traditional uses.

In addition, unique to this project, a conservation area is being set aside elsewhere in the Fort á la Corne Forest to provide continued opportunity for the exercise of Treaty and Aboriginal rights, the province says.

Prior to proceeding with the project, Star Diamond will be required to obtain further provincial and municipal permits and approvals. These include a surface lease, an environmental protection plan, an aquatic habitat protection permit, a water rights licence and provincial highway access permits, the province says.