

CTV Saskatoon





The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have announced more than $80 million in joint funding to fix roads throughout Saskatchewan.

Of the 15 highways slated for fixes, some major recipients of the funding include stretches of Highway 3 near Prince Albert, areas of Highway 16 between Saskatoon and Maidstone and several highways in the Regina area.

Both governments say the funding is meant to improve road conditions and safety across the province.