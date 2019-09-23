SASKATOON -The province has unveiled an additional 12 kilometres of twinned lanes on Highway 7 west of Saskatoon.

"This is where the largest volumes of traffic are, from Delisle to Saskatoon, and you know you heard from the mayors of Vanscoy and Delisle today, this is going to make a huge difference for people in this area and indeed for everybody that travels the entire corridor," Health Minister and MLA for Rosetown-Elrose Jim Reiter said.

The $66 million highway project completes 31 kilometres of highway twinning.

However, Vanscoy Hotel owner Betty Free says she has some concerns, as the new road bypasses the community.

Free said she has already seen a decrease in traffic near her business since the westbound lanes opened last Thursday.

"You do get people that will ‘oh let’s stop and have a bite to eat’ now they won’t see that."

The area is expected to be open to motorists this week, but the province cautions speed restrictions will be in place while crews put the finishing touches on the roadway.