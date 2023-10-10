Province asks Saskatoon to take lead in finding sites for new emergency shelters
The provincial government is asking the City of Saskatoon to take the lead in identifying shelter sites as part of its new strategy to tackle homelessness and addictions.
“It advised the likely scenario was that the city would need to identify two new emergency shelter locations, each with room for approximately 30 individuals,” reads a new report from city administration.
The report says permanent locations would be ideal, but they would consider temporary locations until a permanent facility can be found.
“Since being advised of the province’s intentions, the administration has been working to identify possible sites. The administration continues to compile a list of possible sites and at this time, no sites have been selected or even short-listed,” the report reads.
The shelters must have room for about 30 beds, contain some private rooms, suitable area for office space, showers, bathrooms and kitchens.
The report also says proximity to other services should be considered and the area should zoned appropriately, or applicable for consideration under the city’s emergency residential shelter zoning provisions.
Administration will work with the province to short-list sites with the goal of selecting two sites within the coming weeks.
“There are four definitions typically assigned to this use: special care home, special needs housing, boarding apartment, or hostel – type II. These uses are considered either as permitted or discretionary use in various residential, institutional, commercial, mixed-use and corridor zoning districts throughout the city. The definitions for these uses consider such items as services provided and number of occupants, and do not regulate who uses the facility.”
Zoning and public consultation around emergency shelters has come under scrutiny from a wide swath of residents ever since a shelter began operating in the Fairhaven neighbourhood in 2022.
The report says if a site is selected which requires re-zoning, then public information sessions will be held as part of the normal re-zoning process.
Administration says it will conduct a public information session to answer questions, even if the selected site is already zoned appropriately.
“If a site is selected which is already zoned appropriately, the administration will conduct a public information session to provide information and answer questions, even though one would not be formally required”.
As for the secure and medically supervised emergency shelter for those with complex needs, the report says that will be tasked to the province.
The report is included under the “urgent business” section in the agenda for the next governance and priorities committee meeting slated for Wednesday at city hall.
