Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) have agreed to work together to improve child welfare services in the province.

“It was time that we start looking forward and less backwards, to be able to make sure that the children who are in care have every opportunity to be successful,” Minister of Social Services Paul Merriman said.

After a nearly three-year dispute between the province and STC, both parties have agreed to take the dispute out of the court room and work together.

The dispute started in 2016 after the province took over responsibility for the care of children from STC. At the time, then-social services minister Donna Harpauer said the tribal council refused the ministry access to files for children it served on reserves and the province had no idea how many children were being cared for or what kind of care they were receiving.

The STC said at the time it didn’t give the ministry access to the files because it would violate the privacy of children in care.

Three years later, the legal dispute has ended.

“It’s all about collaboration. It’s not us versus them, it can’t be about that. It has to be about the child and what’s best for the child,” Tribal Chief Mark Arcand told CTV News.

One of the first priorities for the province and STC is implementing a First Contact Panel Protocol to bring the ministry and the STC together when meeting with families involved in the child welfare system. This is to ensure all parties are involved in the decision-making process.

“We’re agreeing to really put the family and the children as the first focus,” Arcand said.