Protestors make their voices heard as parshioners attend Sunday service at Mile Two Church

Protestors gathered across the street from Mile Two Church and Legacy Christian Academy, calling on the government to cut public funding to the academy as members arrived for Sunday service.

"To see, the disease that we have in this city, I can’t just sit back at my house and watch it happen." a protestor told CTV News.

Legacy Christian Academy has been accused of sexual, emotional and physical abuse that span decades, including a 25-million dollar lawsuit filed by former students in 2022.

"It’s a pretty disgusting number of public funds that are going to this institution, and it’s obviously very disconcerting,” said Caitlin Erickson, a former student and the protest’s organizer.

“The government is responsible to dole out public funds. There is a responsibility to make sure that those funds are being used appropriately in appropriate places.”

Former students and teachers shared their stories from their time at the school, stressing that their grievances are with the school and its enablers.

"I want people to understand that this is not about religion, its not about us not liking government funding of private schools,” Mark Drapak, another former student, told CTV News.

“This particular school is the school that did harm to me and my classmates, and I want people to realize that this is something that needs to stop so our children can have quality education."

The Saskatchewan government has provided over 700,000 dollars annually to the academy and has said that funding will continue.

"This is definitely not ok, and the actions of this church and this school should be condemned." another protester said.

The accusations from former students against Legacy Christian Academy are currently making their way through the courts, as part of the ongoing lawsuit.