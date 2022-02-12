Protestors demonstrate outside Sask. health minister's office in response to restrictions lifting

A group of people frustrated with the province’s decision to end COVID-19 restrictions protested outside of Health Minister Paul Merriman’s office on Saturday.

Organizer Joel Hill said the group is in support of healthcare professionals and others working on the frontlines.

“We’re here in support of an evidence-based support to managing the pandemic in Saskatchewan,” Hill said. “We’re also here in support of public availability to PCR testing.”

Over 100 people attended the protest. One of them was Carla Kauth who is immunocompromised.

“Vulnerable people are now terrified. I'm terrified to leave my house,” Kauth said.

Loa Kouri was another person who attended the rally, who says she is there representing young people.

“A lot of young people are shutout and kind of hidden under their parent’s wing,” Kouri said. “We need to keep the vulnerable safe.”

On Monday, the Saskatchewan’s proof of vaccination or negative COVID test policy will no longer be required. Mandatory masking for indoor public spaces will end at the end of the month.

“Not a response to evidence or scientific research, we’re seeing a response to politics and catering to small fringe base of people,” Hill said.

On Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe made the announcement to lift restrictions, saying now is the time for the province to get back to normal.

“It's time for us to heal the divisions in our communities over vaccination, those divisions are in our families, yes they are in our communities, but they are across this province and across this nation,” he said.

A group of so-called Freedom Convoy members could be seen in the parking lot across from Merriman’s office.

Trucks drove by honking their horns at those protesting restrictions being lifted.

The two groups could be seen yelling at each other.