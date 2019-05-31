The grand opening of Saskatoon's newest cannabis retailer is being met with opposition.

Protesters gathered outside Tweed in downtown Saskatoon Friday morning. Tweed is a company owned by Ontario-based Canopy Growth, which trades on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

Many outside the store told CTV news they feel Tweed is focused on profits and doesn't reflect the spirit of those who pushed for the legalization of marijuana.

“They are a large corporate entity who are really about filling their back pockets with money,” Sterling Wilde told CTV outside the store.

“The cannabis community, the people who really started the push on cannabis are not greedy people,” said Wilde, who described himself as a marijuana activist.

Inside the store, Tweed district manager Margo Mulitsa said: “We are very excited to be part of this community. We are here to make sure our customers get an amazing experience, to educate.”

Protesters were handing out free joints to people on the street to emphasize how inexpensive marijuana can be.