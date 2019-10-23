SASKATOON -- Saskatoon city council is being asked to consider a new policy for flag raisings and proclamations.

The “Flag and Proclamations Policy” proposed by city administration, outlines criteria and protocol for submitting and approving flag raising requests.

The policy says flag raising submissions from organizations will not be approved if their philosophy or the request is “controversial, contentious or divisive within the community.” It also says a flag raising request will not be approved if it “espouses hatred, violence, racism or is otherwise discriminatory.” Requests to raise a flag involving commercial enterprise or support for a political party will also be denied.

A report written by city administration says the new policy is meant to address protocol related issues.

“In general, the policy is intended to identify consistent standards and address the basic requirements relating to protocol. In the short term, the policy is limited to addressing flag etiquette, flag raising and proclamation requests and the criteria and process to be applied in considering these requests. Other protocol related issues will be considered for future inclusion.” the report reads.

The proposed policy says the city clerk will review and determine which flag raising requests will be approved. It’s a change from the current proclamations protocol, which put the initial stamp of approval in the hands of city council.

An applicant who disagrees with the city clerk’s decision will have the option to appeal to the Governance and Priorities Committee, which includes the mayor and all city councilors.

City council is expected to discuss and vote on the new policy at its next meeting on Monday at City Hall.